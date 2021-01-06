Man photographed in Pelosi’s office identified as Arkansas Trump supporter

TOPSHOT – A supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he protest inside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KNWA/KFTA) — A man photographed inside Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s office during protests in Washington D.C. is believed to be an active supporter of President Donald Trump from Northwest Arkansas.

Getty Image photos of the man at what has been described as Speaker Pelosi’s desk are going viral after Wednesday’s violent occupation of the United States capitol.

Arkansas sister station KNWA/KFTA immediately recognized the man and spoke to members of the Benton County Republicans, who also identified the man in the photo as Richard Barnett.

The station spoke to Barnett back in November during a “Stop the Steal” rally in Bentonville. He supports President Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and believes fraud cost the president this election.

Shortly after the photo was circulated, Christine Pelosi, a Democratic strategist and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter, posted a tweet, stating this was, in fact, not her mother’s desk.

Not her desk. The Trump rioter did vandalize her office. The trash will be removed and the seditionists will be prosecuted. https://t.co/uablvzMXNt — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) January 6, 2021

Other journalists in Washington, D.C. snapped photos of Richard outside the Capitol, claiming to have taken a letter from Pelosi’s desk. Those journalists offered differing variations on the spelling of Barnett’s name.

https://twitter.com/jmgpix/status/1346955597682454530

That’s Richard “Bigo” Barnett, 60, from Gravette, Ak., showing off the personalized envelope he took from Speaker Pelosi’s office. He insisted he didn’t steal it — “I left a quarter on her desk.” pic.twitter.com/aST7MCoRwP — Matthew Rosenberg (@AllMattNYT) January 6, 2021

Richard did not reply to multiple requests for comment Wednesday.