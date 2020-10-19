Man in custody after hanging off Trump Tower for more than 13 hours

CHICAGO — A man was taken into custody Monday morning after hanging off the side of Trump Tower for more than 13 hours.

The incident at Trump Tower, 401 N. Wabash Ave., started around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Chicago police say the situation has been resolved peacefully by negotiators and no one was injured.

UPDATE: Situation resolved peacefully by Negotiators. Suspect in custody. No injuries. — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) October 19, 2020

Police “negotiated for over 13 hours with a distraught man who had rappelled over a ledge on 16th-floor patio of the Trump hotel,” said Chicago Police Cmdr. Patty Casey said at a news conference Monday.

“What could have been a tragedy ended up as a situation that was resolved without event,” Casey said. “Today, the Chicago police department and their partners literally saved this young man’s life.”

Police have not released the identity of the man, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.