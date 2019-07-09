Man eats at late wife’s memorial during wedding

Breaking News
A touching yet heartbreaking moment as a man is captured eating alone at a memorial for his late wife during his granddaughter's wedding

by: Fox News

A touching yet heartbreaking moment captured on camera.

A man is seen eating alone at a memorial for his late wife during his granddaughter’s wedding in Alderson, West Virginia.

The bride and groom had said their vows and the family was sitting down for dinner when the bride’s grandfather, whom she calls “pawpaw”, sat down in front of the decorated memorial featuring photographs of his beloved wife.

Affectionately known as “mawmaw” and had a quiet meal by her side.

On the memorial were the words, “we know you would be here today if heaven wasn’t so far away.”

