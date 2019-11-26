Mall of America fall victim udpate

The 5-year-old who survived after being thrown from a third-story balcony at the Mall of America in Minnesota is back in school and walking without a limp.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (NBC NEWS) — A young boy who plunged three stories when he was thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America is now walking “perfectly”.

That comes from an update on an online fundraising website, dedicated to five-year-old Landen, seen here -before- the April attack inside the Minnesota mall.

Landen was with his family when a stranger grabbed the boy, throwing him over the third-story balcony.

Landen suffered critical injuries, finally leaving a hospital in August.

Returning home with a limp and uneven legs from a two-time broken femur, according to the online post.

And now, after a lot of physical therapy, is walking “perfectly”, the limp gone.

And is in Kindergarten.

The man who threw Landen, Emmanuel Aranda, pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

He is appealing his conviction.