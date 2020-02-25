Major airlines petitioned to stop separating families on flights

(FOX NEWS) — Many families now voicing concerns over air travel saying they’ve been forced to separate from their children on a plane due to assigned seating costs.

A new Consumer Reports petition is putting three airlines on the spot Delta, American and United to stop charging families extra for selecting seats that are together.

Choosing seats grouped together on a flight may add expenses if they’re choice seat locations.

Consumer Reports says it has more than 46,000 signatures and is trying to hit a goal of 50,000.

The site also says it has more than 400 complaints about seat separation practices even for moving children two-years-old away from families.

A previous complaint to the US Department of Transportation was turned away because the number of complaints wasn’t large enough.

More from MyHighPlains.com: