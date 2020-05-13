Mail Carrier’s Tip Leads To Woman’s Rescue

(WKYC/NBC News) An Ohio mail carrier is being credited with saving the life of an 81-year-old woman.

It began when he noticed something unusual on his morning route in Kirtland, Ohio.

“He said he had noticed she hadn’t picked up her mail, so he said he went to her door, she didn’t answer, so then he checked her garage and her car was in the garage and he was concerned because she always picked up her mail,” says neighbor Jerry Bartels, who called police for a welfare check.

When Kirtland Police arrived at the home on Saturday morning, they were unable to easily get inside so they eventually kicked in a garage door to make entry.

The 81-year-old woman was lying on the kitchen floor, able to speak but seemingly unable to move. It’s believed she’d been there for days.

