‘Mad Mike’ Hughes dies during homemade rocket launch

(CNN) — Disturbing new video shows the moments before a man, who was launched in a homemade rocket, plunged to his death.

About 50 people gathered in a San Bernardino County desert to watch Science Channel star ‘Mad Mike’ Hughes make the launch Saturday.

But the rocket apparently hit a steel ladder on the launch ramp and ripped off a parachute can, which opened and got caught in the thrust of the rocket.

Hughes had three other parachutes in the rocket that he didn’t deploy.

His team couldn’t reach him on the radio, so they believe he had been knocked unconscious during takeoff.

The sheriff’s office says they are conducting a thorough investigation.

