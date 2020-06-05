Loved Ones Say Goodbye To George Floyd

Family, friends and hundreds of others inspired by his death gathered in Minneapolis Thursday for a memorial honoring George Floyd.

(NBC News) Calm replaced what has been a constant, uneasy tension in Minneapolis Thursday as thousands gathered for a memorial honoring George Floyd.

Floyd’s family and friends came together to say goodbye.

“I want to say thank you for being there, being a real genuine person, caring – someone I can count on very much,” nephew Brandon Williams said.

Floyd’s death ten days ago during an arrest by Minneapolis Police Sparked Nationwide Protests, Fueling Demands For Justice And Change.

“It’s time for us to stand up in George’s name and say get off my neck,” Reverend Al Sharpton told the crowd.



Perhaps the most powerful tribute came from Floyd’s little girl, Gianna, sitting atop her godfather’s shoulders.

“My daddy changed the world,” she said.

