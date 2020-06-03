Louisville Police: Video Shows Restaurant Owner Fired At Officers

The Louisville Metro Police Department has released security video that they say shows David McAtee firing at officers outside his restaurant before he was shot to death Monday morning.

(WAVE/NBC News) Kentucky state officials said Tuesday that Louisville Metro Police Department and National Guard officers fired 18 shots during the incident that left a popular restaurant owner dead Monday morning.

J. Michael Brown, secretary of Governor Andy Beshear’s executive cabinet, said Tuesday that investigators are in the early stages of processing evidence from the scene outside YaYa’s BBQ Shack in west Louisville, where owner David McAtee was shot and killed.

“We have collected shell casings, and those weapons are also in our custody for further testing,” Brown said.

Brown also said a search of McAtee’s property yielded seven weapons — six handguns and a shotgun.

“We clearly believe one of them was discharged,” he said. “We’re trying to match those weapons with any of the shell casings that were found in the vicinity.”

Earlier Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police released surveillance video from McAtee’s restaurant showing that he fired his gun at some point.



Read more: https://bit.ly/2U9XfPI

More from MyHighPlains.com: