Louisville Passes “Breonna’s Law”

Law named for Breonna Taylor bans "no-knock" warrants; Taylor was shot to death by police when officers entered her home, allegedly without announcing themselves, and engaged in an exchange of gunfire with her boyfriend.

(WAVE/NBC News) Supporters of “Breonna’s Law” erupted with excitement Thursday after Louisville, Kentucky’s Metro Council unanimously passed the legislation banning no-knock warrants.

“It shows the power of the people. The council didn’t do it because they wanted to, they did it because we demanded it,” supporter Cassia Herron said.

“I’m grateful to all the people of Louisville who stood up and said not today on behalf of Breonna Taylor,” said supporter Hannah Drake.

Hundreds of people watched the meeting unfold in real time as it was live streamed on the steps of Metro Hall.

After the law passed, Taylor’s family walked out of council chambers in victory with attorneys Ben Crump and Lonita Baker.

Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer addressed the crowd with gratitude.

“I knew she was destined for greatness; she’s showing it. She had an agenda to save lives, this law is going to help her do it,” she said.

Read more: https://bit.ly/37mMbEh

More from MyHighPlains.com: