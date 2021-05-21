Louisiana State Police to hold press conference related to the in-custody death of Ronald Greene

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– According to a press release, the Louisiana State Police will be holding a press conference today, Friday May 21 at 5:15 P.M. at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in Baton Rouge, La.
Louisiana State Police will stream the press conference live from their Facebook page.
We will have more on this story as it becomes available.
