Louisiana State Police to hold press conference related to the in-custody death of Ronald Greene

Ronald Greene smiles in an undated photo provided by his family. A Louisiana State Police trooper has been suspended without pay for kicking and dragging Greene, a handcuffed Black man whose in-custody death remains unexplained and the subject of a federal civil rights investigation. Body camera footage shows Master Trooper Kory York dragging Greene “on his stomach by the leg shackles” following a violent arrest and high-speed pursuit, according to internal State Police records obtained by The Associated Press. (Courtesy of the Greene family via AP)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– According to a press release, the Louisiana State Police will be holding a press conference today, Friday May 21 at 5:15 P.M. at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy in Baton Rouge, La.

Louisiana State Police will stream the press conference live from their Facebook page.

