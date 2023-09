ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WVLA) — Officials are responding to a reported shooting at St. Helena College and Career Academy in St. Helena Parish, Louisiana, on Tuesday, Sept. 12. St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office says one juvenile is now in police custody.

According to the HSPSO, one student was killed and two students are at the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.