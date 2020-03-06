Louisiana high school principal to approve prom dresses

SHREVEPORT, LA (NBC NEWS) — A text sent to students by a Shreveport High School principal is taking enforcement of the school’s dress code for prom one step further, and it’s not sitting well with everyone.

The text sent recently by Southwood High School principal Dr. Kim Pendleton was primarily directed at the female students, requiring them to submit a photo of their selected prom attire for approval.

The text prompted a lot of talk on social media in recent days, with some questioning the need for what they call an excessively invasive policy.

Others took issue with the principal having the final say in what can be an expensive purchase, months in advance, and tends to be a very personal form of expression.

While the school’s dress policy does not appear to have changed, at least one parent said they believe the mass-text was an attempt at eliminating any gray area in order to avoid having to turn students away on prom night while another family member of a student disagreed.

Students will have an opportunity to express their concerns about the principal’s requirement for prom attire pre-approval at an upcoming assembly.

