Lori Vallow extradited to Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (NBC NEWS) — The mother of two missing children arrived back in Idaho Thursday afternoon.

You see Lori Vallow being escorted through the Hawaii airport by plain-clothed officers.

Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell have been in Hawaii for the last several months. Around the same amount of time since her two children a 7-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter were last seen.

Vallow was filmed by an airport passenger arriving in California before making the flight to Boise, Idaho.

A plane owned by the Idaho State Police was then used to fly Vallow from Boise to Rexburg where she will be booked into the jail.

Vallow is charged with deserting her children and obstructing the investigation to find them.

She is expected to make her first appearance in an Idaho court Friday.

