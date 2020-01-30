Longest cross border tunnel discovered

U.S. Border Patrol has discovered the longest illicit cross-border tunnel ever discovered along the Southwest border.

SAN DIEGO, Ca. (NBC NEWS) — US Border Patrol and its partners say they have discovered the longest illicit cross-border tunnel ever along the southwest border.

More than three-quarters of a mile long, the tunnel links Tijuana to the US a passageway 70 feet below the earth.

Investigators believe a cartel used it mostly to transit illegal drugs.

US agents described the engineering inside the tunnel as elaborate, with an elevator, a rail system, electricity, and ventilation.

A warning system inside warns of dangerously low oxygen levels.

The entrance to the tunnel, measuring five feet high and two and a half feet wide, sits in an industrial area underneath a small building.

Authorities have made no arrests or seizures.

They did find an offshoot another tunnel, still under construction.

