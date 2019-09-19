Longer lasting avocados are here

(FOX NEWS) – Millennials, rejoice!

You can now buy longer-lasting avocados.

Kroger is selling a special version of the superfruit at more than onethousand stores across the country.

The grocery chain teaming up with start-up company Apeel to bring customers avocados that stay ripe for days.

The produce is dipped in an edible, plant-based solution also called Apeel to delay the decay process.

By locking in moisture and blocking oxygen, the coating helps double the fruit or vegetable’s shelf life.

The companies estimate millions of avocados will now avoid becoming food waste each year.