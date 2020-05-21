Long-Lost Wallet Comes Home

A California woman has been reunited with a wallet stolen from her nearly 60 years ago.

(KCRA/NBC News) A California woman has been reunited with the wallet she lost nearly 60 years ago.

Donna Brown remembers the day she lost the wallet at the Sunset Theater in Lodi.

She says she’d placed it on the bathroom counter while washing her hands.

“I turned around to grab and it was gone and there was one other girl in the restroom and I asked her ‘Did you take my wallet?’ and she said “No” and walked out,” Brown recalls.

Crews performing renovations on the theater recently found the wallet while tearing out a wall.

Inside were photos of Donna’s friends and her learner’s permit. The only thing missing was a silver dollar.

“Apparently it was stolen during a showing and was thrown up into the attic and fell down through this void and laid here in perfect condition for 58 years,” says theater owner Terry Clark.

