Locking Down & Masking Up: Combattng The COVID-19 Surge

(NBC News) More than half the country is dealing with a dramatic increase in COVID-19 infections, numbers that many fear will climb even higher with people gathering for the 4th of July holiday.
Beaches, bars and restaurants are being closed in many areas in an effort to slow the spread.
“We’re very concerned about the clusters of people congregating in areas that are going to obviously be fertile ground for the spread of the virus,” says Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.
A renewed push for the use of face masks is also underway.
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp toured his state Wednesday, urging everyone to wear a mask, but without signing an order mandating the protection.
There is no national policy either, despite a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and an urgent plea from the surgeon general.
In some of the hardest hit states, hospitals are warning they are close to reaching a critical point.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/38i5yyE
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Wisconsin business owners respond to accusation of ‘blatantly racist comment and imagery’ after viral post
- ‘No thank you, Dr. Fauci.’ Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick says he won’t listen to nation’s top COVID-19 expert
- Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI
- CEOs from Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook will all testify before House committee
- Florida sheriff says he will deputize gun owners if violent protests erupt