Rep. Liz Cheney voted from her key leadership role

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — House Republicans said they are looking ahead, focused on winning back the majority in next year’s midterm election, after voting Rep. Liz Cheney from her key leadership role.

Republicans said her comments against former President Trump led to the removal from her leadership role.

They said her viewpoints were seen largely out of step with where the party stands, and they are pushing a message of unity in order to take back the house in next year’s midterm election.

Democrats meanwhile said the republican party is struggling with an identity crisis.

Congressman Ronny Jackson also shared comments on the removal of Representative Cheney earlier today.

“We have to have a party that’s unified. We have to have a conference chair that speaks for the conference. And quite honestly I know she maintains she voted with her conscience and that she’s speaking her conscience and she did what she felt she had to do. But she didn’t get the bigger picture. That she represents the conference. The vast majority of the conference do not feel the same way that she does anymore. So, she’s not accurately representing the conference anymore so it was time for change. It was definitely time for a change and I think we made the right move today,” said Rep. Jackson.