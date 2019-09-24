Living near a grocery store boosts home value

A study suggests living near a grocery store like Trader Joe's or Whole Foods can give homeowners an average return on investment of 37 percent.

(FOX NEWS) – Living near a Trader Joe’s may help increase the value of your home.

This according to a new study from Attom Data Solutions.

Researchers studied the effects various supermarket chains, including Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and Aldi, have on property values across 2,000 different zip codes.

The study found living in a close proximity to a Trader Joe’s gave homeowners a 51 percent return on investment and living near a Whole Foods or Aldi resulted in a 41-percent ROI.

This compared to the average return on investment of 37 percent which most homeowners usually see.