ATMORE, Ala. (WIAT) – The State of Alabama is preparing to execute death row inmate Matthew Reeves tonight at 6 p.m. despite a federal court order blocking his lethal injection. The preparations come in anticipation of a US Supreme Court ruling in the case that could allow the lethal injection to proceed.

CBS 42 will post live updates on Reeves' case below. The most recent updates will appear first.

6:00 p.m. — The State of Alabama’s initial plan was to execute Matthew Reeves at 6 p.m. A court order preventing his execution is still in place, however, so the lethal injection can not yet proceed. The case is in the hands of the US Supreme Court now.

5:00 p.m. — According to a prison official, death row inmate Matthew Reeves refused breakfast, lunch, and a final meal today. He made no special requests of the government that is preparing for his execution. A court order is currently blocking Reeves’ execution, but we are still waiting on the US Supreme Court to rule in the case.

Approximately 4:30 p.m. — A prison official has said that Reeves was moved to a holding cell adjacent to the execution chamber.

12:00 p.m. – Attorneys for Matthew Reeves filed a brief in the U.S. Supreme Court opposing the State of Alabama’s effort to have the high court lift the injunction preventing Reeves’ lethal injection.

6:00 a.m. – Currently, a stay issued by a federal district court is preventing the execution of Matthew Reeves by lethal injection. Reeves claims that prison officials violated his rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) when they did not provide him an accommodation to understand a form that would have allowed him to opt into death by nitrogen suffocation. The district court said Reeves is “substantially likely” to win in court on that claim. The State of Alabama unsuccessfully appealed that ruling to the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals. Now, Alabama has appealed again, this time to the nation’s highest court. The Supreme Court, then, will likely determine Matthew Reeves’ fate.