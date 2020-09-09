Little Debbie teaming up with Kellogg’s to make Oatmeal Creme Pie cereal

(NBC News) — Little Debbie is making a big splash with milk.

Little Debbie is teaming up with Kellogg’s to make oatmeal creme pie cereal.

The cereal is expected to hit store shelves this December for Little Debbie’s 60th anniversary.

Kellogg’s confirms the cereal will be “crispy oatmeal puffs with a creme coating.”

Kellogg’s plans to retail the cereal for $3.99 for a 9.1-ounce box and $5.69 for a 14.5-ounce box.

