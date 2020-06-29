Lighter Fluid Attack Investigated As Hate Crime

(WMTV/NBC News) The FBI has joined the investigation into an attack on a young woman who was doused with lighter fluid and set ablaze at a Madison, Wisconsin traffic light.
Althea Bernstein, 18, says she was driving on State Street last Wednesday when she heard a racial epithet through her rolled-down driver’s side window.
When Bernstein, who is biracial, looked over, she says she saw four white men, one of whom used a spray bottle to shoot liquid onto her face and neck. Someone then allegedly threw a flaming lighter at her setting the fluid ablaze.
Bernstein told police she drove off, batting down the flames as she went.
