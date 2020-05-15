Life Disrupted: Coronavirus Alters Rescue Dog Training

The coronavirus pandemic continues to alter life in unexpected ways. It's even forced changes in how rescue dogs are trained.

Scott Quirsfeld trains rescue dogs as part of the ski patrol at California’s Mammoth Mountain.

“You are always training,” he says. “To get the dog ready for rescue ready and certified, anywhere from year and a half to two and half years”

It’s is not the type of work that can be done at home, which has forced Quirsfeld and his team to make adjustments with their latest K9 partner, a puppy named Remi.

While they can start with early training, some important aspects are currently impossible.



“He is definitely missing the distraction of people,” Quirsfeld says.

The team, and the dogs, are also missing each other.



“Missing the time with each other, we normally once a week do group obedience sessions, which we have been hesitant to do,” Quirsfeld notes.

