Less variety on grocery shelves

Shoppers are stocking up on items to eat at home, and they're finding less variety on grocery store shelves.

(CNN) — Craving double stuffed Oreos or flamin’ hot Cheetos but can’t seem to find them at your local grocery store?

There’s a reason.

Experts say food manufacturers have cut back on producing some more unique foods in order to meet the demand for traditional items.

When stay-at-home orders went into effect due to the coronavirus pandemic companies like General Mills, Pepsi, Coke and Campbell saw a massive spike in demand for some products.

To help meet that increase, they sped up production lines on their most popular items and that meant cutting back on more fringe offerings.

Translating to fewer varieties of Jif peanut butter, Oreo cookies and Frito-Lay chips at the store.

Analysts say companies will likely go back to producing a wider variety of items soon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: