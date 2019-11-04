Legal sports betting breaks records

Americans wagered a new record amount of money on legalized sports bettings during the month of September

(FOX NEWS) — Sports betters gambling their way to a new high in September.

Americans wagering a new record amount of money on legalized sports betting.

The opening of the NFL season starting, and another betting state added as factors to the increase.

About $1.4-billion dollars getting plunked down on sports teams, and their betting lines in September.

Indiana becoming the latest state to legally bet on sports match-ups.

Now, 13 states allow for some form of legalized sports betting.

Only four states allowed legalized sports betting until May 2018 when the US Supreme Court struck down a federal ban.

US legal betting reaching $7.8 billion for all of 2019.

$6.6-billion was bet on sports in all of 2018.