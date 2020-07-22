Lawyer for Epstein’s ex-girlfriend seeks gag order in case

FILE – In this Nov. 7, 1991, file photo Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of late British publisher Robert Maxwell, reads a statement in Spanish in which she expressed her family’s gratitude to the Spanish authorities, aboard the “Lady Ghislaine” in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges that she recruited three girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s. Epstein took his life in August 2019 at a Manhattan federal jail. Maxwell is held without bail. (AP Photo/Dominique Mollard, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend has asked the judge presiding over her case to impose a gag order on lawyers to protect her chance of a fair trial.

The attorney, Jeffrey Pagliuca, filed papers in Manhattan federal court late Tuesday citing comments by Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, an FBI official and by lawyers for accusers of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

He says the officials and the lawyers made comments after Maxwell’s July 2 arrest at a New Hampshire estate that were prejudicial pretrial publicity.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to charges that she recruited three girls for Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s.

Epstein took his life last August at a Manhattan federal jail.

Maxwell is held without bail.