Lawsuit Targets Liberty University Coronavirus Policies

(WSLS) Liberty University is facing backlash from some for how it handled university operations in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, and it could all unfold in a federal courtroom.
Adam Levitt is one of three attorneys representing a Liberty University student who chose not to go back to campus during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The new class-action lawsuit claims the school refuses to give refunds to students and families who paid for parking, room and board, and on-campus activity services that students are no longer using while at home.
“It’s truly unfortunate. We’re seeing, unfortunately, a course of action that requires lawyers like us to stand up and force the university to do the right thing,” said Levitt.
Levitt says his client, known only in the lawsuit as “Student A,” wants to stay anonymous, out of fear and concern of negative treatment in the classroom or possible expulsion.
The university says it will give $1,000 credit to certain students who opted to move from the residence halls.
Read more: https://bit.ly/2xrExLk
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- New COVID-19 case reported in Hutchinson County; recovery in Swisher County
- Going The Distance: Man Runs Backyard Marathon
- One person dead in three vehicle wreck in Hereford Wednesday
- Federal lending program to protect small businesses runs out of money
- Hospitals open food pantries so employees can spend time at home, not the grocery store