Lawsuit Targets Liberty University Coronavirus Policies

Class action suit filed by student claims school refused to give refunds for room and board, parking and other services to students who left campus due to COVID-19 outbreak.

(WSLS) Liberty University is facing backlash from some for how it handled university operations in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, and it could all unfold in a federal courtroom.

Adam Levitt is one of three attorneys representing a Liberty University student who chose not to go back to campus during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The new class-action lawsuit claims the school refuses to give refunds to students and families who paid for parking, room and board, and on-campus activity services that students are no longer using while at home.

“It’s truly unfortunate. We’re seeing, unfortunately, a course of action that requires lawyers like us to stand up and force the university to do the right thing,” said Levitt.

Levitt says his client, known only in the lawsuit as “Student A,” wants to stay anonymous, out of fear and concern of negative treatment in the classroom or possible expulsion.

The university says it will give $1,000 credit to certain students who opted to move from the residence halls.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2xrExLk

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: