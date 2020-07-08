Lawsuit: Gentrification Project Tied To Breonna Taylor’s Death

Attorneys representing Breonna Taylor's family claim a development project was the reason police focused on her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, in drug warrants that eventually lead to Taylor's death.

(WAVE) The attorneys representing Breonna Taylor’s family now claim a development project was the reason police focused on her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover. Part of the project includes Elliott Avenue, where Glover rented a house, the lawsuit states, and where the City of Louisville has recently acquired several properties.

A warranty deed obtained by WAVE 3 News, dated June 5th, 2020, shows the city purchased Glover’s rented home from Law-Mar Inc. for $1. The estimated home value was more than $17,000.

A map, which shows the City of Louisville logo and the title of the Elliott Avenue Project, shows several of the properties surrounding Glover’s home were labeled as “city controlled” and have already been purchased or demolished. The map is dated November 2019.

Glover’s home is listed as “pending metro acquisition” on the map, and it sits in the middle of other city-controlled or city-acquired properties scheduled for demolition.

Read more: https://bit.ly/31UGHQ8

More from MyHighPlains.com: