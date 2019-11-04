Lawsuit: Fertility Doctor Used Own Sperm To Impregnate Patients

Colorado physician accused in a lawsuit of forgoing anonymous sperm donors and using his own sperm to impregnate multiple women voluntarily gives up his medical license.

(KUSA) A Colorado physician accused in a lawsuit of forgoing anonymous sperm donors and using his own sperm to impregnate multiple women voluntarily gave up his medical license Friday.

Facing a review of his conduct by the Colorado Medical Board, Paul Brennan Jones agreed to permanently relinquish his license. He also denied the substance of the allegations made against him.

Maia Emmons-Boring and her sister Tahnee Scott filed a lawsuit against Jones alleging he “used his own ‘fresh sperm’ to artificially inseminate” their mother in the 1980s.

Emmons-Boring and Scott discovered they were born due to artificial insemination after submitting their DNA to Ancestry.com.

Each matched with multiple “half-siblings,” according to the DNA analysis of Ancestry.com.

In a decision released Friday by the Colorado Medical Board, Jones agreed not to contest any of the allegations made against him in front of the Board.

He did, however, deny that he “used his own sperm to impregnate multiple patients.”

