Lawmakers want John Wayne Airport renamed after old interview resurfaces

A 1971 interview with American icon John Wayne containing controversial remarks resurfaces prompting lawmakers to propose renaming an airport with his namesake

(FOX NEWS) — The late iconic actor John Wayne’s legacy at a southern California airport facing a possible take-down over remarks from a controversial 1971 interview.

Democratic lawmakers in Orange County, California want his name removed from the John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana passing a resolution, calling on the board of supervisors to restore it to Orange County airport.

They also want the removal of a statue of Wayne greeting travelers at the entrance.

The move comes as a 1971 interview with Wayne in Playboy magazine has resurfaced where he says, “I believe in white supremacy until the blacks are educated to a point of responsibility.”

Wayne goes on to say he doesn’t want authority and leadership given to, “irresponsible people.”

His supporters argue it’s unfair to judge someone on 50-year old comments, when the person is not alive to defend himself.

