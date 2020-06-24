Lawmakers to Debate Police Reform Bill

Lawmakers in Washington, D.C. are trying to debate a police reform bill today, but Democrats are expected to block it.

The bill – crafted by the Senate’s lone Back Republican Tim Scott – collects data and withholds federal funds from police that use chokeholds, but it does not ban them outright.

The police reform bill needs 60 votes today just to open up debate. That means 7 democrats have to cross over to allow it, but it’s not looking like that will happen.

