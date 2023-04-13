AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Twitter can be a source for many wonderful or horrendous things but as it pertains to funny moments on the platform, the fast-food Twitter feud is among the most iconic.

Whether the chains are fighting over food quality, branding, or atmosphere, these funny feuds will have viewers scrolling for hours for more comical content and asking themselves, who’s running these accounts?

Chick-Fil-A vs Popeyes

It was the tweet that started one of the biggest food debates as Chick-Fil-A tweeted in August 2019: “Bun+Chicken+Pickles=all the (heart emoji) for the original.” Popeyes added to the conversation: “…y’all good?,” proving that even the most undercurrent blow can spark a huge debate.

That same month, Popeyes had introduced a chicken sandwich to the menu that posed as a rival to Chick-Fil-A. Customers bought out the Popeyes chicken sandwich in two weeks at the time and, according to Business Insider, the inventory was supposed to last the chain three months.

McDonald’s vs Wendy’s

In early 2017 McDonald’s tweeted: “Today we’ve announced that by mid-2018, all Quarter Pounder burgers at the majority of our restaurants will be cooked with fresh beef,” to which Wendy’s responded: “@McDonalds So you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend.”

Wendy’s often went full savage on McDonald’s including when McDonald’s Corporation tweeted on November 2017: “Black Friday****Need copy and link****” with Wendy’s commenting: “When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine.”

Many viewers jumped in on the Twitter beef, proving that sometimes the comment section produces the funniest moments.

Wendy’s vs Burger King

What a beef! The ongoing Twitter banter between Wendy’s and Burger King has always brought laugh-out-loud moments.

For instance, in December 2017 Burger King tweeted: “treat her like the princess she deserves to be.” with Wendy’s responding by posting on Twitter: “If you’re looking for a princess, you might want to let it go. Not interested in the frozen beef kingdom.”

Burger King went on to diss Wendy’s square patties by posting a photo in January 2020 of their mascot holding a sign that read: “Roses are Red, Violets are Blue, Patties are Round.” Wendy’s did not go down without a fight responding: “Looked who dropped by to see what Spicy Nuggets were supposed to taste like.”

Wendy’s vs Wingstop

Wendy’s is never shy of quick quips, taking shots at Wingstop in a Twitter rap battle in October 2017.

Wingstop tweeted: “A frosty and a fry? Giiiirl bye…Wingstop flavor bringin’ all the cravers! They eat us now and save you for later.” Wendy’s had no problem responding: “Please. They eat us now, they eat us later, Adding up our Wins on a calculator…You’re a laughless clown, or a king that’s throneless let me get those wings uuuuuuuhhhhhhh boneless.”

It’s safe to say that the fast-feud Twitter wars continue to offer a delicious distraction for users’ daily lives.