Landmarks around the world going teal for Alzheimer’s awareness

NEW YORK (KAMR/KCIT) – The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) has announced that more than 300 landmarks in 49 American states and 10 other countries are going teal today Nov. 5, to raise awareness as part of the AFA’s annual “Light the World Teal” initiative. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimers Awareness color

“Each year, AFA’s Light the World in Teal program brings people and places around the world together on a single day to raise Alzheimer’s awareness and show support for everyone affected by Alzheimer’s,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “From iconic skyscrapers and sports stadiums to small town village halls, we are grateful to each participating landmark for turning teal to shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease.”

A current list of participating structures can be found at www.lighttheworldinteal.com.

