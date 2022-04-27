OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A kitten is safe after being rescued from a car by the Opelika Fire Department.

(Photo Credit: Opelika Fire Department)

The fire department was called out after the driver of a Dodge Charger heard a meowing sound coming from her car Wednesday morning.

The kitten had apparently climbed into the engine compartment of the car at some point.

Firefighters were to safely get the weeks old kitten out of the car.

Now, the little tuxedo baby is looking for a fur-ever home and has been taken to the Lee County Humane Society to find an adopter.

The following post was share to Opelika Fire Departments Facebook page, recounting the kitten’s adventure:

“A little kitty had quite an adventure this morning! She climbed into the engine compartment of a Dodge Charger and went for a ride, unbeknownst to the driver! The driver called us when she heard kitty meowing! If you are looking to adopt a sweet, adventurous fur baby, this one is for you! Find her at Lee County Humane Society!”