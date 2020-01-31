Kindergartener burned during school science experiment

The kindergarten teacher who oversaw a science experiment that left a 5-year-old girl with severe burns has resigned.

PITTSBURGH (WPXI) — A five-year-old girl is recovering from severe burns following a science experiment in school.

According to the child’s family, the 5-year-old was burned as a result of a science experiment involving boiling water.

Todd Hollis, the attorney for the family, said the family found out about the child’s burns through a phone call from someone at the school saying the girl had sustained “minor burns” – but as you can see, they were actually more than minor.

The teacher who oversaw the experiment has resigned.

The attorney has not said whether or not the family plans to sue.

