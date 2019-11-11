Kids math ability

New research from Carnegie Mellon University suggests that contrary to popular belief, there are no differences in boys and girls math abilities.

(NBC NEWS) — Contrary to popular belief, boys and girls have the same abilities when it comes to math.

Researchers studied over 100 young children who watched educational math videos while in an m-r-i scanner.

They found no difference in the brain development or brain maturity between boys and girls.

They also processed math skills the same and were equally engaged while watching the videos.

The scientists believe the reason why math and stem fields tend to be dominated by men is because society is steering girls away from those fields.