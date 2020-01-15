Kentucky Miners Block Coal Trains To Protest Back Pay

Miners say they haven't been paid in weeks; Quest Energy says they've been paid what they're owed and are "spreading lies."

(WLEX/NBC News) Miners have blocked train tracks in Pike County, Kentucky, stopping shipments of coal until they receive weeks of back pay.

Workers for Quest Energy say it’s been almost three weeks since their last paycheck and they’re tired of waiting.

“We ain’t looking for a hand out,” said Dalton Russell. “We worked for that money and we deserve it.”

Quest Energy’s parent company, meanwhile, has issuesd a refuting some of the claims by miners, stating in part “All the employees have been paid what they are owed” and “what they are demanding now is ransom and spreading lies at the expense of all of the rest of our amazing employees.”

