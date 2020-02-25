Kansas woman rescued after becoming trapped by high water

A Kansas woman is safe after crews rescued her when her SUV became trapped by high water.

BUTLER COUNTY, Kansas (NBC NEWS) — Emergency crews are working to move a car stuck on a bridge in a Kansas river.

A woman became trapped in the car by high water over the Little Walnut River in Butler County.

The woman got out of the vehicle after calling for help then hung on to the car door in the rushing cold water.

Emergency crews used ropes and a swimmer to reach her.

The woman was taken to the hospital. She is expected to be okay.

Officials remind drivers to be mindful of rushing water.

