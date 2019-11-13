Hostage situation in Kansas elementary school appears false

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) — Reports of a man holding a person hostage inside a Manhattan elementary school are believed to be false, according to Riley County Police.

Just before 7am Wednesday, a RCPD police spokesperson released this information:

Around 6:50 a.m. officers with the Riley County Police Department and troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol entered and began clearing Lee Elementary after reports of a possible hostage situation.

A little before 1 a.m., the Riley County Police Department received a call into the non-emergency line from a man stating he was inside Lee Elementary School with a hostage.

Officers immediately arrived on scene and set up a perimeter in the 700 block of Lee Street.

The man continued to make contact with RCPD and a local news station stating he committed several felony crimes and was holding a person in the building at gunpoint. RCPD does not believe any of this occurred.

At this time, our investigation leads us to believe the person making the claims is not local and was fabricating the story to gain notoriety by receiving air time on news stations.

To the best of our knowledge, the school and people in the area are safe.