Kansas community helps farmer with cancer harvest crop

Neighbors help a farmer with cancer cut his wheat this year.

(CNN) — A farmer in Kansas wasn’t able to cut his wheat this year.

He’s going through chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer.

So his community came together and cut it for him — all in one afternoon.

550 acres of wheat — cut in just a few hours for Jerry Hahn — a farmer fighting pancreatic cancer.

Farmer Jerry Hahn says, “Chemo every other week”

He wasn’t able to cut his wheat this year and planned on hiring a crew to do it for him but then his friends stepped in. Gathering more than 25 other farmers and seven combines to help Hahn with his harvest.

Hahn says, “A week and a half to do by myself, and they’re going to get it done in a day.”

He says it shows just how close the agriculture community is.

Hahn says, “If someone has a problem, no matter how big or how small, people come together, and we come together out here.”

And seeing it happen is an emotional sight.

Hahn says, “It’s kind of bittersweet. It made me happy I got so many friends and relatives that help me out. But yet, liked I said I feel like I should be helping them instead of them helping me.”

He says it motivates him to fight even harder to recover.

So next year Hahn says, “I can be out there helping those guys.”

Because when someone is in need the farming community steps up.

Hahn says, “Next year if someone has the same problem I did, they’ll be there. We’ll all come together. They helped me, I’m one of them.”

Hahn says it’s hard to describe in words how thankful he is for his community’s help.

More from MyHighPlains.com: