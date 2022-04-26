CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (NewsNation) — A juvenile has been arrested in connection to the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters, Chippewa Falls Police announced Tuesday night.

Police said the suspect “was not a stranger” to Peters, but did not explain their relationship.

Investigators released limited details about the arrest, saying the suspect was arrested within city limits and that Lily’s family is aware he is in custody.

Lily was found dead near a wooded trail in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, just north of Eau Claire.

She was reported missing by her father Sunday evening. Lily’s father says the fourth-grader did not return home that night after a visit to her aunt’s house on Grove Street about five blocks away.

As the investigation unfolded, police officers discovered a bicycle in the woods near the walking trail between the end of North Grove Street and a brewery parking lot. From there, numerous law enforcement agencies scoured the area searching for the child.

At around 9:15 a.m. Monday, the 10-year-old’s body was found in the wooded area near the walking trail.

Chippewa Falls Police called the killing a very rare occurrence for the town.

“The people of our community are honest, hardworking and kind-hearted. It is almost impossible to believe that something this horrific could happen in our city,” the police chief said.

The community is grappling with the heartwrenching news. Details of the ongoing investigation are limited since it has been classified as a homicide.