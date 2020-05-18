“Justice Will Be Served” – Officers Charged In Violent Arrest

Two Kansas City police officers have been charged with use of excessive force following the violent 2019 arrest of a transgender woman. The victim's family says the misdemeanor charges aren't enough.

(KSHB) It’s been a tough year for Brianna Hill’s family.

“We miss Brianna, we really do,” says Rena Childs, Hill’s aunt.

They still are grieving the loss of Hill, a transgender woman, after her death in an October 2019 shooting. On Saturday, they reflected on another incident months prior that was captured on video.

On May 24, 2019, Kansas City, Missouri, officers responded to a disturbance outside a beauty supply store when they got into an altercation with Hill.

On Friday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced charges against KCPD Officers Matthew Brummet and Charles Prichard after a grand jury hearing. Hill’s family said justice was not entirely served.

“No, they shouldn’t have gotten a misdemeanor,” Childs says. “It should have been a felony. It should have been aggravated assault. You don’t treat a human being like that.”

Read more: https://bit.ly/2WFBEjC

More from MyHighPlains.com: