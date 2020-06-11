“Justice Has To Be Served”

Bipartisan compromise on police reform takes shape in Congress following testimony from George Floyd's brother; President Trump balks at renaming military bases named for Confederate generals.

(NBC News) Compromise on police reform appears to be taking shape on Capitol Hill.

Republicans are aiming to release their police reform plan Friday.



Some think there’s a chance it will include steps already proposed by Democrats, who want to ban chokeholds and create a national database of police misconduct.

Meanwhile, President Trump travels to Dallas Thursday, where he’ll talk police reform with faith leaders and law enforcement.



