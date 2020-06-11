“Justice Has To Be Served”

National

Bipartisan compromise on police reform takes shape in Congress following testimony from George Floyd's brother; President Trump balks at renaming military bases named for Confederate generals.

by: Tracie Potts

(NBC News) Compromise on police reform appears to be taking shape on Capitol Hill.

Republicans are aiming to release their police reform plan Friday.
 
Some think there’s a chance it will include steps already proposed by Democrats, who want to ban chokeholds and create a national database of police misconduct. 

Meanwhile, President Trump travels to Dallas Thursday, where he’ll talk police reform with faith leaders and law enforcement. 
 
