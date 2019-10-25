1  of  26
Closings and Delays
Ascension Academy Borger ISD Bushland ISD Clarendon College Clovis Community College Clovis Municipal Schools Cornerstone Outreach Center closed Frank Phillips College Grandview-Hopkins ISD Groom ISD Happy ISD Hart ISD Hereford ISD Highland Park ISD Kress ISD Miami ISD Pampa ISD Perryton ISD Pringle-Morse ISD PSP CISD San Jacinto Christian Academy Shamrock ISD Silverton ISD St. Andrews Episcopal School Walcott ISD Wildorado ISD

Justice Department Launches Criminal Investigation Of Russia Probe

National

Change could give prosecutors the power to subpoena witnesses and documents, call a grand jury and file charges in an investigation that is being described by Democrats as "political revenge."

by: Traci Potts

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) The Justice Department’s review of how the Russia probe started is now a full-blown criminal investigation.

The change could give prosecutors the power to subpoena witnesses and documents, call a grand jury and file charges.

Democrats call it “a vehicle for President Trump’s political revenge.”  

Meanwhile, the impeachment inquiry continues.  Another career diplomat testifies behind closed doors Saturday, and public hearings are expected to begin in mid-November.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2ogTcEm

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss