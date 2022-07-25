AUSTIN (KXAN) — The jury for InfoWars host Alex Jones’ defamation case will be selected Monday.

Jones was previously found liable for damages and had lost defamation cases after he said the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting was a hoax.

On Dec. 14, 2012, a gunman killed 20 first-grade students and six staff members at the Connecticut school.

On his media platforms, Jones later said he believed the shooting did happen, but he claimed he had the right to say it did not.

The panel, made up of more than 100 jurors, will be narrowed down through the selection process starting at 9 a.m.

The jury selected Monday will determine how much Jones should pay to the families of the victims of the shooting.

Jones filed for bankruptcy protection for his company in April after losing the defamations lawsuits, and his trial was postponed for three months.

“We have less than $3 million cash and we need that money” to operate, Jones told the Associated Press.

The Associated Press reported the attorneys for Sandy Hook families accused Jones of hiding millions of dollars in assets.

Opening statements for Jones’ trial start at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 459th District Court. According to an attorney for the plaintiffs, the trial is expected to run through Aug. 5.

A pretrial hearing for Jones was held July 15 at a district court in Austin.

Jones also faces defamation lawsuits in Connecticut related to his comments surrounding the Sandy Hook shooting.