Joyful Reunion Follows Florida Kidnapping

Father reunited with 3-year-old daughter hours after she was snatched from their Apopka, Florida front yard, then later rescued by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

by: Kelsi Thorud

(WESH/NBC News)  A 3-year-old Florida girl abducted in Apopka early Monday is back home after she was found and rescued by Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for 3-year-old Madeline Mejia.

Troopers said the girl was found in a car on Interstate 10 near Tallahassee. Four people in the car have been taken into custody.

Police said her father told them he’d just taken Madeline outside when he realized he forgot his keys. As he ran back inside, he heard a scream and then saw someone driving away with the girl.

