Jobless Claims Continue To Rise

The number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits has hit another record as job losses triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic continue.

(NBC News) The U.S. Labor Department reported another 3.2 million jobless claims Thursday, bringing the total to more than 33 million in seven weeks.

Continuing claims, or the total number of Americans receiving benefits, rose to more than 22 million, a new record.

While jobless claims remain very high, the weekly pace of filings is slowing, which suggests the worst of the layoffs triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic could be over.

Meanwhile, analysts predict the Paycheck Protection Program, replenished in the last stimulus bill, could once again run out of funds later this week.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/3b665DG

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: