Jeffrey Epstein’s estate gets richer since death

Jeffrey Epstein estate continues to increase in value

(FOX NEWS) — Jeffrey Epstein estate has increased in value by more than $57 million dollars since the disgraced financier’s death.

According to court documents, the executors of the estate have raised more than one million dollars selling some of Epstein’s expensive assets including his pricey cars.

The estate is now worth more than $600 million.

However, the value of other assets such as jewelry, artwork and other collectibles remains unknown.

Epstein was found dead in his Metropolitan Correction Complex in August 2019.

He was arrested in connection to child sex trafficking and conspiracy.

