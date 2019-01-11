Jayme Closs Found Alive

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(NBC News) Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old girl missing since last fall when her parents were found murdered in their Wisconsin home, has been found alive.



A suspect is in police custody.



Closs had been missing since October 15th, when officers responded to a 911 call from her Barron County home. Her parents' bodies were found inside.



Closs was found in a rural area about six miles east of Gordon, Wisconsin.



A woman walking her dog said she found Closs, who appeared "unkempt" and told her she'd been "locked up or hidden" nearby.



