Jayme Closs Found Alive
(NBC News) Jayme Closs, the 13-year-old girl missing since last fall when her parents were found murdered in their Wisconsin home, has been found alive.
A suspect is in police custody.
Closs had been missing since October 15th, when officers responded to a 911 call from her Barron County home. Her parents' bodies were found inside.
Closs was found in a rural area about six miles east of Gordon, Wisconsin.
A woman walking her dog said she found Closs, who appeared "unkempt" and told her she'd been "locked up or hidden" nearby.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2M6Y3iM
